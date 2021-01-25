Obituaries » Marjorie J. Rasbach

Burial Date: February 4, 2021 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, Ky 41018 Feb. 4, 10 a.m.

Majorie J. Rasbach (Plummer) of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away peacefully, at her Crestview Hills, KY residence, with her family by her side. Marge was born in Lebanon, OH on February 3, 1933 to the late Leon and Margaret Plummer and had 10 siblings. She was the beloved wife of James Rasbach and loving mother to her only child Karen Quigley Webster (Mike). She was also survived by her five grandchildren T.J. Quigley (Becky), Shawn Webster, Renee Young, Ryan Quigley (Julie), and Josh Quigley (Emily), and her dear friend Charmaine Maday. Marge also adored her 8 great grandchildren Keira Quigley, Lauren Quigley, Ava Quigley, Alex Lortz, Will Lortz, Zoe Webster, London Young, and Jeffrey Quigley, She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marge loved everyone and never met a stranger. She loved to talk and would strike up a conversation with anyone. She was the life of every party. She also loved to cook and bake. She was famous, at Christmas time, with a lot of people, for her buckeyes. She loved watching her cardinals and black squirrels from her family room door. Marge was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats. In recent years she fell in love with Aaron Rogers and would wear his #12 jersey on gameday. In her younger years she loved to dance the jitterbug. Her and her brother Donald won a lot of dance contests. Marge worked as a supervisor for the IRS. Jim and Marge had a wonderful life together, she called him her love muffin and he always called her babe. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 9:30am until 10 at St. Barbara Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Barbara Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018 or St. Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.