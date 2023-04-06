Obituaries » Marjorie A. Ludwig

Burial Date: April 11, 2023 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 April 11, 11 a.m.

















Marjorie (Margie) Ann (Kues) Ludwig passed away on April 6, 2023 at the age of 84. Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years (Clifford Ludwig, Jr.) as well as her parents Irene Hemmerle Kues and Herman Henry Kues, sister,

Helen Weyer and brother, Robert Kues. Beloved mother of Candy Ludwig (Carol Wright), Peggy Ludwig (Dana Rieger), Clifford Ludwig, III (Angie), Carolyn Bradley (Bob), Dave Ludwig (Julie), John Ludwig (Melody). Adored grandmother of Sara

Franxman (Mike), Michael Ludwig (Sandy), Brandye Bradley, Amy Taylor (Tony), Becky Hunt, Rob Bradley (Kira), Lacey Tomlinson (Joe), Ben Ludwig (Tamela), Emily Artner (Chris), Natalie Ludwig (Peej Doyen), Lydia Ludwig and

John Ludwig. Proud great grandmother of Sophia, Max, Marcella and Stella Franxman; Cason, Chase and Clara Ludwig; Brhianna and Aydan Genereux; Grace, Sam and Evan Taylor; Isabelle, Zander and Millie Margaret Hunt; Gryffin, Ava and

Olsen Bradley; Isaac and Iris Tomlinson; and Neely and Teddy Artner. Margie was a member of St. Therese Parish in Southgate, Kentucky and was a cook in their cafeteria for many years. Margie enjoyed cooking, baking delicious cookies and

pies, as well as grandmothering her grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed her family’s annual beach vacation, traveling with friends, lake time with family and shopping for Christmas. In addition to her large and loving family,

Margie will be missed by a host of relatives, her church community, and her “club” of Notre Dame Academy friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday April 10th from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday April 11at 11:00am at St. Therese Church in Southgate, KY. Burial at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 in memory of Marjorie Ludwig.