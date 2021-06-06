Obituaries » Marisue L. Workman McCarthy

Burial Date: June 10, 2021 New Banklick Baptist Church 10719 Banklick Rd. Walton, KY 41094 June 10, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















Marisue was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of New Banklick Baptist Church. Marisue was a woman with many gifts who served at many different jobs over the years. Some of these were a cashier at Albertson, a teller at Florence Deposit Bank, a tax examiner at the IRS, a secretary at Calvary Christian School, and a bookstore receptionist at Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Workman, her brother, Robert McCarthy, and grandson, Nathan Cox.

She is survived by her loving children, Glenn Workman, Debbie (Kenneth) Crawford, Kimber Muse, Dale (Bethany) Workman, Cathi (Jay) Faulkner, and Yvonne (Melvin) McColloch; 17 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on June 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at New Banklick Baptist Church, 10719 Banklick Rd, Walton, KY 41094. Burial will follow at Independence Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Marisue’s name to New Banklick Baptist Church at the above address or Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St, Covington, KY 41015 or Calvary Christian School, 5955 Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015.