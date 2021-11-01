Obituaries » Marion L. Holmes

Burial Date: November 10, 2021 A gathering will be held Wednesday, November 10 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home on Kellogg Avenue with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 AM at Saint Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Amelia. Interment with military honors will follow immediately after at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Independence, KY.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Marion L. Holmes, 97, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2021, at home in Batavia surrounded by family. He was born on July 29, 1924 in Bellevue, Kentucky to the late John Winfred and Mary Theresa Holmes. He graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1942 and was drafted into the United States Army that same year. He served honorably through the remainder of WW II including time spent in New Guinea, the Philippines, and Japan. He came home and married Margaret J. Senger on June 28, 1947. He worked for General Electric for over 30 years before retiring in 1989. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with grandchildren. He is survived by sons: Stephen (Betty), Allen (Kathy), Kevin (Cathy), and David (Melissa); 7 grandchildren: Tara (Chad) Estrella, Heather (Mike) Holmes-Medina, Stephanie (Graig) Hoffman, Jennie (Tim) Coyle, Eric Holmes, Erin (Iain) MacLeod, Sara Holmes; and 18 great grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by Margaret in 2005. A gathering will be held Wednesday, November 10 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home on Kellogg Avenue with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 AM at Saint Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Amelia. Interment with military honors will follow immediately after at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Independence, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or The ALS Society of America.