Marion “Woody” Hall , 63, of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on March 4, 2021 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY.

Marion “Woody” was born January 24, 1958 in Dayton, Kentucky.

Woody was a retired Commercial Painter. Lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of the Dayton Eagles, loved bowling, horseshoes, playing cards, UK Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bengals. He loved his family and grandkids who was the love of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gayle (Pickens) Young, and Brother, Kenny Young.

Woody is survived by his Daughters, Kari Williams, Becki (Todd) McIntyre and Haley Buschard, Brothers, George (Debbie) Hall, Lawrence Hall, Sisters, Sandy Young, Jessie Young, Grandchildren, Damien, Owen, Russell, and Alec.

Memorial Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue. Masks are required and social distancing.

Memorials are suggested to the Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, 300 Plaza Drive, Cold Spring, KY 41076. The family would like to THANK everyone at the Care Center for taking excellent care of their father.