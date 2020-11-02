Obituaries » Marion A. Taylor

Burial Date: November 7, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 7, 11 a.m.

Marion Allen Taylor, age 89, of Independence, KY, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Marion worked in excavating is entire life starting at Taylor Bros Excavating, where he worked from 1957-1964 until he became Owner/Operator of M.A. Taylor Excavating in 1964 until his retirement in 1997. Marion proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. Marion was a hard worker, but when he wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed a good laugh and most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Buster Taylor, Jane Wysong, JoNell McLeod, David Taylor, Shirley Gardner, and his son-in-law, Vogel Asher.

Survivors include his loving wife (of 63 years), Betty Leake Taylor; children, Becky Asher, Jeff Taylor, and Cindy Maust (Gladen); siblings, Vince Taylor and Rena Sisk; grandchildren, Mitchell Taylor, Sam Maust, Nick Maust, Gladen Maust IV, Allen Asher, Aaron Asher, Michelle Giles; eight great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity, social distancing will be encouraged, and the wearing of face masks will be required. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or the SAAP, 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd, Cold Spring, KY 41076.