Mario German, age 50, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Edith Hernandez German; children, Mario Jujhan German, Jahin Hernan German, Frank German, Ammy Kate German and Hans German; siblings, Salomon German, Laura German, Eduvidez German, Irma German, Josefina German, Olga German, Malena German, Guille German and Vicki German. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Cristo Rey Church from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12 noon. Memorial donations are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.