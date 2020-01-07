Obituaries » Marilyn Y. Carter Russell

Marilyn Yvonne Russell Carter, age 85, of Independence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Over the years, Marilyn enjoyed genealogy research, coin & stamp collecting, horse back riding, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Mary Bergman Russell; brother, Robert Russell; and husband, Carroll Carter. She is survived by her sons, David Carter (Timothy) and Allen Carter (Colleen); sister, Bonnie Points; grandchildren, Joshua Carter (Amber), Craig Carter (Christina), and Andrew Carter (Alex); and great grandchildren, Roxy, Emmy, Maddie, and Kallie.

Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with her funeral service immediately following at noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery.