Obituaries » Marilyn Shaver Ball

Services are private.

Marilyn Shaver (nee Ball), 84, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Marilyn was born at Speers Hospital in Dayton, Kentucky to Estil William Ball and Phyllis Anna Ball (nee Veith). She graduated from Highlands High School and continued her education at the University of Cincinnati where she got her bachelor’s degree in business administration. Marilyn worked for a few years after graduation at Union Central Life Insurance before she devoted her life to being a homemaker, mother, daughter, grandmother and wife. Marilyn met her future husband, Paul, in classes at UC. They were married for 61 years and together raised two children. Marilyn loved all types of music and especially loved to sing. She was a part of the Oakley Voices (Oakley Senior Center) and the Community Choristers (Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church). She was a regular attendee for karaoke at Tostado’s in Cincinnati, OH and would join in with the band some nights at the Stonehenge Restaurant in Bellevue, KY. Marilyn was also a writer; she enjoyed writing many Letters to the Editor and was a freelance writer of human interest stories for the Kentucky Enquirer in the 1980’s. If you knew her, she has probably written you a letter or sent you a card. She was a big fan of Cincinnati Reds baseball and UC Bearcats basketball. Marilyn had many skills, talents, and hobbies and used them all to serve her community and to love and care for her family. We will miss her laughter, her silliness, her phone calls (and her second phone call immediately after hanging up). Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Phyllis Ann Maurer. She is survived by her husband Paul Shaver, son David Shaver (Marcia), daughter Debbie Shaver, and grandchildren Michael and Emily Shaver. The family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is caring for the family.