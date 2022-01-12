Obituaries » Marilyn Mallak

Marilynn Mallak, age 94 of Hebron, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Florence Park Care Center. Marilynn was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Jerome and Betty Schaeffer on May 1, 1927. Marilynn was a model and talented artist who worked as an artistic painter for the Chicago Art Institute. Later in life she became a homemaker and is remembered as being a wonderful mother and grandma. She was a fighter until the end.

Marilynn is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Mallak, her son, Terry Olson, and her siblings; Jerry Schaeffer, Donnie Schaeffer, and Pat Mower.

She is survived by her daughters; Tami (Jim) Woolston-Smith, Debbie (Curt) Snyder, and Carole (Jeff), her grandchildren; Keith (Marissa Masters) Boyle, Tyler Woolston-Smith, Eric Snyder, and Darci Martin.

She will be deeply missed by her family.

It was Marilynn’s wish to be cremated and buried at a later date with her beloved, Marshall.