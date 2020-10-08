Obituaries » Marilyn L. Ritzenthaler Earl

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Marilyn L. Earl Ritzenthaler, age 93. Residence on Ft. Mitchell, KY. Passed to her eternal home on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Camel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY. She was a homemaker and member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. Predeceased by her: husband Paul Ritzenthaler; daughter Susan Ritzenthaler; parents Clarence and Nell Corbin Earl. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Ritzenthaler. Private service at the convenience of her family. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Crescent Springs Presyterian Church, 760 Western Reserve Road, Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Covington, KY serving her family.