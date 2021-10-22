Obituaries » Marilyn Jean Satterfield Lagedrost

Burial Date: November 8, 2021

Marilyn Satterfield, 81, (nee: Lagedrost; Evans) of Greenville, SC, after an extended illness and hospice care for the past several months, passed peacefully at home on Friday, October 22nd with her husband Charles Satterfield at her bedside.

In addition to being the beloved wife and companion of Charles for the past 33 years, Marilyn was also the devoted mother of three children Brian (Mouna) Evans, Melanie (Charlie) White, and Wendy Chaney (John Sanfratello, Steve Chaney), and a dear sister to Carol Mueller and Larry (Nancy) Lagedrost. A loving and supportive grandmother to four grandchildren Rebecca White, Brandon Chaney, Jenna Evans, and Theresa White, and to nieces and nephews Michelle Mueller, Joseph (Jamie) Mueller, Matt (Ann) Lagedrost, and Cindy (John) Witte. Marilyn was also an encouraging step-mother to Gail (Leon) Garrett, Gary (Diane) Satterfield, and Michael (Deborah) Satterfield and step-mother-in-law to Joyce Satterfield, step-grandmother to Kelly (Jay) Mabry, Faith (Joshua) Scruggs, Jamie Satterfield, Jessie Satterfield, Chris Satterfield, Crystal Satterfield, Adam Satterfield, and Charley (Billy) Moon, as well as a step-great-grandmother to 17 children. Preceded in death by her parents Mary Lagedrost (Oct. 2004) and Walter Lagedrost (Oct. 1991), her first husband Harry Evans (Dec. 1980), and step-children Joseph Satterfield (Jun. 2017) and Lloyd Satterfield (Apr. 2018).

Born in Cincinnati, OH on May 4, 1940, Marilyn’s family lived in North College Hill, OH for the first seven years of her life before moving to Amberley Village, OH and then finally settling in Fort Thomas, KY in 1954. Her father, Walter, after serving in the Naval Air Force during the final two years of the second World War (1944-45) while Marilyn was 4 and 5 years old, worked for Hess and Eisenhardt in Fairfield, OH, before leaving that employment in the early 1950s to manage and later purchase bowling alleys, which ultimately led to his final bowling alley in the 1960s, “Walt’s Center Lanes”, in Newport, KY which is still in operation.

Marilyn attended St. Thomas High School, in Fort Thomas, KY before receiving a B.A. in Elementary Education from Thomas More College, a Catholic, liberal arts college, in Covington, KY in 1962. With ambitions to help children learn and broaden their minds, she taught 4th grade at Silver Grove Elementary School in Silver Grove, KY and later tutored students for many years – a love of teaching children that even extended to her tutoring of her own children, grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.

In 1959, as a sophomore at Thomas More College, Marilyn met her first husband, Harry Evans, who was in his senior year there. They enjoyed discussing all kinds of ideas. She appreciated his confidence, inquisitive mind, and sense of humor. He admired her faith and strength of character and mind, and saw in her the woman who would change his life. Beginning each of their dates with a church visit, Marilyn particularly cherished Harry’s proposal of marriage to her at church. Married on June 15, 1963 at age 23, the young couple stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area for a couple of years before moving to Belpre, OH, then Marion, OH, and then Florence, KY, before moving to Charlotte, NC in 1972, and then on to Largo, FL in 1973.

Before raising their three young children became her primary responsibility, Marilyn worked in bank operations while Harry worked as a Copywriter and Creative Director in Advertising where he won Addy Awards – with the exception of one year where Marilyn went to work full-time in bank operations while Harry cared for the children while writing a draft of a novel.

While living in Florida, Marilyn served as a School Crossing Guard for the City of Largo, volunteered as a Room Mother and Milk Shack Coordinator at St. Patrick’s, the Cookie Chair with the Girl Scouts, and a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts.

Then, shortly after a move to Greenville, SC in 1980, Marilyn’s world changed forever – at age 40, after 17 years of a loving marriage, she unexpectedly found herself a widow after Harry suddenly died of a brain aneurysm.

Marilyn worked at First Union National Bank in Greenville, SC., and after she launched all three children into college, she met Charles Satterfield, who was also a widower. They married in February 1988.

Marilyn was lovingly welcomed by her new step-family – including her five adult step-children Gail, Gary, Lloyd, Michael, and Joseph. And she instantly became a step-grandmother and enjoyed helping and tutoring some of her step-grandchildren, most notably Kelly and Faith Garrett, with their homework.

After several years working at the bank, Marilyn went to work at the RC Cola factory before eventually retiring. Being more of an indoor person, Marilyn was introduced to the joys of fishing and camping by Charles.

During Marilyn’s illness for the last 15 years, Charles patiently and lovingly took care of her with his daughter Gail helping him through the hardest times. .

Visitation will be Monday Nov. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at the Westville Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, S.C. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Meals on Wheels.