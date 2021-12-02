Obituaries » Marilyn J. Harrison

Burial Date: December 8, 2021 A memorial visitation for Marilyn will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT FACIAL COVERINGS BE WORN FOR THOSE WHO ATTEND HER SERVICES.

Marilyn J. Harrison (nee Click), 71, of Florence, KY, passed away on December 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was a member of New Friends of Northern Kentucky, Lunch Bunch, several bridge groups and was known to be an avid reader. Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom who later worked and retired from Argosy/Hollywood Casino. Marilyn’s family was her life and her passion. She was a huge sports fan who served as Head Coach of the Northern Kentucky Naturals Softball travel team and as Assistant Coach of the Conner Middle School 6thGrade Girls Basketball team. In recent years, Marilyn found great joy in rooting for her grandchildren both on the field and on the court.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Click; and her brother-in-law, Bruce McAtee.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Bob Harrison; her father, Viot Click; her daughters, Amy (Casey) Green, and Angie Taylor; and her siblings, Nancy McAtee and Tony (Debbie) Click; and several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn also leaves behind her grandchildren, Caitlyn, Sawyer, Brooks, Lily, and Emery

