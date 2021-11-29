Obituaries » Marilyn H. Grainger

Burial Date: December 10, 2021 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue , KY 41073 Dec. 10, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 58 times















Marilyn H. (nee Halderman) Grainger, 87 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on November 29, 2021.

She was born November 4, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH to Everett and Julia Reuter Halderman.

Marilyn was a graduate of Notre Dame of Providence, Newport, Kentucky. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church, Bellevue where she was secretary, and she was also a receptionist for Dr. Broering. She loved to read, UK basketball, and the CINCINNATI BENGALS. Most dear to her heart was the love of her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John William Grainger, son, Steven Grainger, daughter, Antoinette “Toni” Phillips, grandson, Jay Grainger, siblings, Julia Hurtt, Mary Evelyn Halderman and Robert Halderman.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Diana (Steven) Halpin, Donna (late Michael) Listermann, sons, Dr. Michael (Judy) Grainger, Tom Grainger, Barry (Lynn) Grainger, 18 Grandchildren, Kimberly, Jonathan, Ashley, Jordan, Beth, Kristin, Joey, Janie, Derrick, Heather, Ryan, Stephanie, Toby, Tessa, Tate, Jenna, Nick, and Nate, and 32 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Divine Mercy Parish/Sacred Heart Church, 318 Division Street, Bellevue with Mass of Christian Burial to follow 11:00 am with Rev. Martin Pitstick, officiating.

Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Memorials may be made to Chicks & Chucks, P.O. Box 76166, Highland Heights, Ky 41076 or American Diabetes Assn, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242