Obituaries » Marilyn A. Switzer Horner

Burial Date: February 11, 2023 St. Joseph Church Cold Spring, KY Feb. 11, 11 a.m.

Marilyn A. Switzer (nee Horn), 82 of Highland Heights, KY passed away February 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. She is preceded in death by Kenneth Switzer, and sons Michael and Matthew Switzer. Survived by her loving children Melodie Switzer and Mark (Maureen) Switzer, 9 grandchildren Nikki Bennett, Doug Bennett, Bridget Miles, Nathan, Jackie, Michael, Josh, Jeremy and Jacob Switzer, great-grandchildren Gage Bennett, Hunter Hubig and many great-grandchildren, sister Loretta Green, brother Sam “Bud” Creech, many nieces and nephews and her best friend Dolly Hoeh. Marilyn worked at the Newport Drivers Division for 33 years until her retirement. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. Marilyn was an avid sports fan of UK, Reds and Bengals. She loved to travel, bowl, play bingo and especially spend time with her family. She was a 1958 graduate of Newport High School and a member of St. Joseph Senior Group. Visitation will be held Friday, February 10 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 11 at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring.