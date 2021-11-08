Obituaries » Marilyn A. Overly

Burial Date: November 12, 2021 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

Marilyn A. Overly (nee Goetz), 90 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov 8. Preceeded in death by her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Goetz, and by siblings Paul, Jack, Don, Del, Betty, Rita and Teresa. She was the loving wife of James D. Overly and loving mother of Don Overly (Mardel), Kathleen (Gary Steinbach), Karen DeJonckheere (Daniel), Dan Overly (Margaret), and Jim Overly (Jen). Loving grandmother of ten. Marilyn traveled and lived in ten different states and two other countries as a military wife. She loved to sing in church choirs, dance, play cards, tell jokes and act silly with her siblings at many family gatherings. She played golf all her life and worked in retail at McAlpins. She was a nurturing mom and role model – strong in her faith and prayer life. Visitation will be Friday Nov 12 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Henry Church, Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Entombment will be at Mother of God Cemetery Mausoleum. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.