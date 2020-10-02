Obituaries » Marietta Long

Burial Date: October 7, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 7, 1 p.m.

Marietta “Marie” Long, 74, of Taylor Mill, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Marie was a very selfless and caring woman that cherished her family more than anything. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved to cook and take care of her family. Marie is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Mains, Sonja (JC) Gentile; grandchildren, Teonia Lino (David Neff), William “Willie” Blackburn (Kaila Mooneyham), Kasarra “Sara” Blackburn, Kearstin (Garrett) Ellis, Timothy “Tim” Mains, Genni Mains; great-grandchildren, Abigail “Abbi” Lino, Serenity Webster, Dallas Soult, Delaney Ellis; great-great-grandaughter, Adiana Lino; sisters, Patricia “Pat” Vargas, Charlotte Hedger; and brother, Ricky Herald. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Loretta Turner, Wilgus Herald, Hegger Herald, Benjamin Herald and Betty Sue Herald.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.