Obituaries » Marie S. Shaw

Burial Date: October 30, 2020 St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Oct. 30, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Marie S. Shaw, 98, of Cold Spring, passed away on October 26, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Melbourne, KY. Marie was a Bookkeeper with Knochelmann Plumbing, a member of St. Joseph Church and Drama Club, enjoyed bowling into her 90’s and loved playing cards every Thursday with her friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Shaw, her daughter, Cynthia Shaw Crispen, her brothers, John and Jerome Sattler, and her sister, Margaret Sattler. Marie is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Gary) Bree, her sister, Ruth Burkhart and her grandchildren, Grace Bree, Christine Bree, Claire Crispen, and Robert (Madison) Crispen. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Cynthia Shaw Crispen ALS Research Endowment, University of Kentucky Philanthropy 210 Malabu Dr., Suite 200 Lexington, KY 40502 Attn: Gifts Receiving or Saint Leo the Great Parish 2573 Saint Leo Place Cincinnati, OH 45225.