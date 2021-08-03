Obituaries » Marie Maines

Burial Date: August 9, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Aug. 9, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 33 times















Marie Maines

Alexandria – Passed away on August 3, 2021 at the age of 77. Marie enjoyed working as a school bus driver for many years for Campbell County Schools where she retired from. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, playing games like Nickels and Bingo, shopping and listening to country music. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends that loved her so dearly. Marie is survived by her son, Chris (Samantha) Bass; grandchildren, Alex, Mason and Lily; brother, John (Danielle) Campbell; sisters, Evelyn (Gary) Meadows and Catherine (Doyle) Douglas; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Maines; son, Brian Bass; brothers, Steve Clem and Frank Clem and her parents, Doug and Catherine Clem. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 10 am until the Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Marie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.