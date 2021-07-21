Obituaries » Marie M. Cornelius Wise

Burial Date: July 26, 2021

Marie M. Wise Cornelius, age 86 of Union, KY passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. Marie was born in Camden, Arkansas on July 23, 1934 to Jack Wise and Frances Reed Wise. She retired after 21 years as a School Bus Driver with the Boone County KY school system. She also was a member of Beaver Lick Baptist Church in Union, KY. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 67 Years Edward Cornelius, who passed away May 25, 2021. She is survived by Daughter Judith Ann Krey (Merrick Krey), Son Ronald Cornelius (Brenda Lay), 5 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Beaver Lick Baptist Church, 11460 US 42, Union, KY 41091. Burial will follow at Big Bone Baptist Church Cemetery, Union, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Lick Baptist Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd., #200, Florence, KY 41042.