Obituaries » Marie G. Bell Bocklage

Burial Date: January 18, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Jan. 18, 10 a.m.

“Sis” Marie Genevieve Bell (nee Bocklage)

Sis was born in 1923 and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Sis was married to John C. “Jack” Bell for 49 years until his death in 1995. She is survived by her children Kathy Bell (Jerry) Koster, J. Patrick (Mary O’Donnell) Bell, Nancy Bell (Larry Goodridge) and Dan (Cindy Heimbrock) Bell; grandchildren Christopher (Misha) Bell, Holly Bell, Katie (Nathan) Rosenberg and Adam (Shannon) Bell; great-grandchildren Jack Bell, Henry Bell, Miles Rosenberg, Aviva Rosenberg, Hudson Bell and Addison Bell; sister Kathleen “Kate” Steenken; brother-in-law James Bell; also survived by 30 nieces and nephews from coast to coast. Sis attended grammar school, high school in Northern Kentucky and business college in Cincinnati. She also lived three years in Louisville with her husband Jack. The young couple relocated to Northern KY where they raised their family. Visitation Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.