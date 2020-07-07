Obituaries » Marie F. Mullins Buckley

Burial Date: July 11, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 11, 1 p.m.

Marie Frances Mullins (nee. Buckley), 94, of Elsmere passed away on Tuesday, July 7th 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood of natural causes. Marie was born in her Elsmere, Kentucky home on March 17, 1926. She attended Lloyd Memorial High school and graduated in 1944. She married James Elijah Mullins on March 8, 1947 and together they had 6 children: Jimmy Ray, Darlene, Carleta, Kathie, Robert and Joe. As a family, they built in 1948, owned and operated Jimmie’s Rollerdrome for over 70 years. Marie was an avid UK basketball and Cincinnati Red fan. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Bristow Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of Elsmere Church Christ and a pillar of the community. Funeral services will be held at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42 Florence, Ky on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Visitation: 10am-1pm Services will begin at 1pm. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park 3227 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, Ky. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, James E Mullins, her son Jimmy Ray Mullins, brothers Claude, Emmett, and Howard Buckley. She is survived by children: Darlene Mullins, Carleta (Gary) Cooper, Kathie (Noel) Rutt, Robert Mullins and Joe Mullins. Marie had 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Memorials may be given to Kenton County Lions Club, PO Box 17641, Covington, Ky 41017 and Elsmere Church of Christ, 124 Carlisle St. Elsmere, Ky 41018.