Burial Date: March 10, 2023 St. Timothy Church Union, KY March 10, 10 a.m.

Marian Ruth Kluesener Sholar, age 79 of Union, KY passed away on March 6, 2023. Marian was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 4, 1944 to Louis Kluesener and Ruth Hendrich Kluesener. Marian was a Veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, she was a retired registered nurse with St. Elizabeth Medical Center and she graduated from Seton High School in Cincinnati, OH and the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She is preceded in death by her Parents and Brother James Kluesener. Marian is survived by her Husband of 54 Years James Sholar who she married on August 3, 1968, Daughter Marie Keith (Russell Keith), Daughter Christine Baker (Todd Baker), Grandchildren Samantha, Amanda, and Joshua Keith and Alexander Baker and Siblings Paul, Anthony, John, Tom, and Dick Kluesener and Jane Brock and Susan Foltz. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Friday, March 10 at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091. Burial with Military Honors will be at 12 PM on Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Ky 41097. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of mass intentions, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.