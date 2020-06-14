Obituaries » Marian F. Richard

Burial Date: June 18, 2020 St. Bernard Church 401 Berry Street Dayton, KY 41074 June 18, 11 a.m.

Marian F. Richard, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Seasons of Alexandria. She was a retired office clerk with the Hartford Insurance Company. She was a member of St. Bernard Church and the Bereavement Committee. Marian was an avid bowler. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Schurbroch) Richard. She was preceded in death by her life partner, Gertrude Hall; brothers, Harry, Ray, Norb and Joe Richard; sisters, Florence Ailles and Alma Smith. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rodgers; nieces, Jennifer (Roy) Rodgers, Christiane (Matt) Flannery, Regina Clos, Judy Whitehead and Patricia Thoman; nephews, John (Jean) Rodgers, Michael (Mary) Reynolds, Dan Smith and William Dale (Rosemarie) Ailles; several great nieces and great nephews. Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 18 at St. Bernard Church at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Church, 401 Berry Ave., Dayton, KY 41074. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.