Marian E. Gibson

Burial Date: January 29, 2021 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m.

Marian E. Gibson (nee Lemkulh). Passed away Sunday, Janaury 24, 2021 at the age of 91 years. Marian is survived by her nieces and nephews, Victoria Wordeman, Katherine Wordeman, Mark (Mary) Lehmkuhl, Rick (Holly) Lemkuhl, Steve (Melinda) Lemkuhl, Tim Lemkuhl and Tom (Mary) Lemkuhl. Visitation Friday, January 29th from 10:30 am until time of mass of Christian burial at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.