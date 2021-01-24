Obituaries » Marian E. Gibson
Marian E. Gibson
January 24, 2021
Marian E. Gibson (nee Lemkulh). Passed away Sunday, Janaury 24, 2021 at the age of 91 years. Marian is survived by her nieces and nephews, Victoria Wordeman, Katherine Wordeman, Mark (Mary) Lehmkuhl, Rick (Holly) Lemkuhl, Steve (Melinda) Lemkuhl, Tim Lemkuhl and Tom (Mary) Lemkuhl. Visitation Friday, January 29th from 10:30 am until time of mass of Christian burial at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.