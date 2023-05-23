Obituaries » Marguerite Behar

Burial Date: May 30, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 May 30, 1 - 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 127 times















Marguerite “Teri” Behar, 73 of Latonia, Ky went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2023. She had previously worked at New Perceptions in Edgewood and had been a volunteer at Rosedale Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Behar, and Lorraine Moskowitz. Teri is survived by her family and care takers, Dave and Lee Bockweg and Gary Bockweg. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 12 noon until the Service at 1 pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Mother of God Cemetery.