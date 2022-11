Obituaries » Margot H. O'Brady

Services will be at the Convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















O’Brady, Margot Howie, 90 of Florence, KY., passed away on November21,2022 at Boone Springs Nursing Home, Florence. Margot worked in the Healthcare Industry as a nursing assistant. She is survived by Son; Raymond Howie, Daughter; Nurten Howie. Services will be at the Convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.