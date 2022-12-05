Obituaries » Margie S. Adams

Margie Sue Adams, 84, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Covington, KY, on September 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James and Julia Gardner. Margie was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed supporting the Cincinnati Reds, listening to Elvis and watching the T.V. Show Blue Bloods. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her son: James King; daughter: Deborah Wagers and brothers: James Gardner and Charles Gardner. Margie is survived by her son : Ryan (Leslie) Adams; grandchildren: Ron (Alli) Hatton Jr., Tony (Jenn) Norris, David Norris and Debbie Whaley and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Margie’s life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 11969 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051.