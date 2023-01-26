Obituaries » Margie Davis

Burial Date: February 1, 2023 Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Kellogg Feb. 1, 12 p.m.

















Margie Davis, age 66, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 27, 1956, in Pineville, Kentucky, to the late John B. Davis and Addie Davis. Margie was a Cold War Veteran for G.E. She was a proud truck driver for many years, until her retirement in 2010. Margie was a devoted member of the Elk’s Lodge #314, in Florence, Kentucky. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and camping. Margie loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving partner of three years, Debbie Jarvis; brothers Jerry (Kim) Davis and Johnny (Bernie) Davis; special daughter Carrie Robbins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 9am until 12pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Kellogg. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday at 12pm, with burial at Cherry Fork Cemetery.