Margaret Woods Arens

Burial Date: October 2, 2020 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Oct. 2, 11 a.m.

Margaret Wood (nee: Arens), age 95, lived her life in Erlanger Kentucky. She passed away in Union with family by her side on September 25, 2020. Margaret was born November 29, 1924 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Herman and Mary Arens. She worked alongside her husband at Frank Wood Plumbing for many years, while raising seven children and volunteering in numerous organizations. Margaret had been a member of St. Henry Church since 1934, and had been a member of St. Henry Altar Society for 19 years. She was a member of St. Henry High School Hall of Fame for Volunteerism. She achieved this honor for volunteering in the church office for 23 years, working St. Henry Bingo for 15 years, volunteering with DPPA, being a St. Elizabeth Eucharistic Minister for 13 years and a member of St. Henry’s grade school and high school PTA. She loved traveling and had been to all 50 states and several countries. She was a one-of-a-kind person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her children; Sally Wood of Erlanger, Jean (Rick) Dames of Edgewood, Mary Jo Stiene of Richwood, Greg (Annie) Wood of CO, Ron (Nicki) Wood of FL, Ruth Ann (Jack) Weiss of Union, and Tom (Regina) Wood of Hebron, sister; Frances Arens of Erlanger, brothers-in-law; George Wood of IN, Phil Moore of Crestview Hills, sisters-in-law: Nina Wood of IL, Mildred Wood of TX, 24 grandchildren, 41 great-children, 1 great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews – too numerous to count, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Frank Wood Sr., son; Frank Wood Jr., infant son; John Wood, son-in-law; Richard Stiene, sisters; Dorothy Bruegge, Julia Isabelli, Joan Dressman, Rose Doud, and Therese Moore.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Elsmere. Interment will immediately follow the mass at Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained.