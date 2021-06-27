Obituaries » Margaret McClung

Margaret “Peg” McClung (nee: Rinderle), 86, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Peg worked as the Bakery Manager at Buehler’s Fresh Foods in New Philadelphia, OH for many years. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them how to bake. She also enjoyed bowling and mall walking.

She was born October 2, 1934 in Marion, OH to the late Joseph Rinderle and Bessie (nee: Spears) Rinderle. She was preceded in death by Husband, Teddy Charles McClung & Son, David McClung.

Peg is survived by her Daughter, Susan (Chris) Fehring, Son, Todd McClung, Grandson, Dr. Ian (Dr. Candice) Fehring, Granddaughter, Alexandra (Eric) Schickli, Grandson, Kyle McClung, Granddaughter Kara Demana, Grandson Kurt McClung, Grandson, A.J. DeLeon, Grandson, Sean McClung, Nine Great Grandchildren, Sisters, Mary Wilson, Shirley Lamb, Wilma (Dan) Augustine.

Graveside Service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, 2622 Marion-Upper Sandusky Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Cancer Care Center, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village DriveEdgewood, KY 41017.