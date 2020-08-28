Obituaries » Margaret L. Troxel

Burial Date: September 4, 2020

Margaret L. Troxel, 92, of Florence, Kentucky passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. A loving mother and cherished grandmother, Margaret was a Bingo Hall of Famer that loved going shopping at flea markets. She is survived by her children Donna Fishersher, Bev Hatter, Wayne (Debbie) Troxel, Sherry Troxel and Bernie Troxel; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Troxel and siblings Robert, Thelma and Lisa. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice.