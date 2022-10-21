Obituaries » Margaret Kusak

Burial Date: October 30, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Margaret “Peggy” S. Kusak, 84, passed away with her loving family by her side at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Friday, October 21, 2022. Peggy was born on October 11, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan.

Peggy worked closely with her Aunt Betty at Donbe’ Beauty School and Hair Quarters Salon as a professional manicurist and bookkeeper. She was also involved in the Republican party for the state of Michigan. She was very patriotic.

Preceding Peggy in death are her mother, Helen (Morrison) Cooper and her three brothers.

Peggy leaves behind her soulmate and husband of 64 years, Robert Kusak; her son, Robert “Bob” and (Tish) Kusak; two grandsons, Eric, and Matthew Kusak; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who will miss her greatly.

A visitation will be held to honor and celebrate Peggy’s life on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:00 PM. A grave site service will be held at the White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan on November 3, 2022, at 1 p.m.