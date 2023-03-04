Obituaries » Margaret J. Brashear

Burial Date: March 9, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 March 9, 12 - 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Margaret Janis Brashear, 91, of Covington, KY died March 4 at home with family beside her. She was the daughter of the late George Caudill and Norma Brashear Caudill of Viper, KY.

Margaret worked many years for the Kenton County Board of Education Food Services. She enjoyed being a homemaker, crocheting, country music, singing and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter Norma Koch of Cary, NC, her son Hoyt Brashear Jr. (Joy) of Independence, KY, her grandson Lee Koch (Samantha), her granddaughter and namesake Janis Fontaine (Aaron), great-grandchildren Austin Lee Fontaine and Lainey Mae Koch – all of Fuquay, NC, one brother Clyde Caudill (Marian), along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Lee Henry Caudill and five sisters – Sharlie Caudill, Jean Hall, Alpha Brashear, Docia Hanser, Yvonne Potts.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Margaret’s family.