Obituaries » Margaret Inderhees Stockdale

Burial Date: December 4, 2022 Graveside services will be held Sunday December 4, 2022 at 10:30am at Carrollton Cemetery in Carrollton KY.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Margaret Ann Inderhees, (nee Stockdale), 93, passed away Wednesday November 30, 2022 at Villa Spring Care Center in Erlanger, KY. Preceded in death by her Husband Raymond Inderhees, sisters Mary Frances Schaum, Della Jennings, Emma Jean Cossairt, brothers Lawrence Stockdale and Stanley Stockdale Jr., great granddaughter Charlotte Kathryn Foltz and step-grandson Andrew Fischer. Survivors include her daughter Patricia (Tom) Foltz, Son George (Gina) Bell, sister Louise Fitzpatrick, brother Delmar Stockdale and step-children Lisa Schnetzer, Mary Jo Kennedy, Pamela Lang, Marty House, Lois Fischer, James Inderhees, Kenneth Inderhees, Kathy Jacob and Diane Horgan. Graveside services will be held Sunday December 4, 2022 at 10:30am at Carrollton Cemetery in Carrollton KY.