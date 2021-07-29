Obituaries » Margaret Hadden

Burial Date: August 3, 2021

Margaret Hadden, 100 of California, KY passed away at her home July 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ward B. Hadden, parents Lucian M. Thomas and T.J. Myrtle Blake Thomas, grandson, J. Guy Hadden and brothers Minter and Melvin Thomas. Survived by her dear children Charles (Ina) Hadden, Rick (Barb) Hadden, Robert “Rob” Hadden and Joyce Fogle, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. A celebration of Margaret’s life will immediately follow at the VFW, Highway 27 in Alexandria, KY.