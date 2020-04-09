Obituaries » Margaret H. Morrison

Obituary Viewed 12 times















Margaret Helen “Peggy” Morrison (nee. Johnson), 91, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, April 9th at her residence. She retired from the United States Postal Service as postmaster after many years of service. Peggy was also Peg took pride in being part of a long line of strong independent women. She displayed those traits in her career with the Postal Service. She made sure, as her mother had done; that she taught her children: There is dignity in hard work. Achievement and respect are things earned not bestowed. Family is more about love than blood, and God put all of use here for a good purpose. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and regretted that most of them had preceded her in passing. She often said that the most enjoyable time of her life was growing with her grandchildren. They know her as the fun grandma “Mimi”. Her home was a place for them to party, eat candy and popsicles, and stay up all night watching tv. She never viewed herself as a matriarch, but if there is a list of criteria, all boxes are checked under the name Mimi Morrison. She was preceded in death by husbands, Donald Mann, Thomas Wald & Ken Morrison and brother, James Johnson. Peggy is survived by her sons, Terry (JoAnna) Mann, David (Susan) Wald & Albert (Dora) Ward; daughters, Donna (Gregory) Tarvin & Helena Guard; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and sister, Ruth Ann Johnson. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Church, Newport at a later date. Peggy will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Rd., Florence, KY 41042.