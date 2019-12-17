Obituaries » Margaret H. Connolly Bodenlos

Margaret Helen Connolly (nee: Bodenlos) passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Marge was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Candy) Connolly, Michael (Elizabeth) Connolly; brother, Alois Bodenlos; sister, Annarose LeComte; grandchildren, Sean and Thomas Connolly, and great-grandchildren Cecilia Rose, Peter Benedict and Felicity Ann Connolly. Her loving family remembers Marge as an amazing cook and green thumb. She loved horses, speaking fondly of her childhood favorite, a horse named “Kitten”. Marge enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching movies, specifically “The Sound of Music”. She joins her husband Thomas F. Connolly Jr.; parents, Alois and Eva Bodenlos; brother, Joseph and sister, Gertrude in Heaven where she is undoubtedly rejoicing in seeing them again. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please check back soon for details. After, Marge will join her husband at Barrancas National Cemetery.