Obituaries » Margaret Fariello

Fariello, Margaret,81 of Cincinnati, OH. passed away on June 6, 2021 at Western Hills Nursing Home. Margaret is preceded in death by her Parents;Rosario and Josephine Fariello. She is survived by her Daughter; Linda Brock and several Nieces and Nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.