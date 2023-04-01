Obituaries » Margaret F. Kiser

Burial Date: April 7, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY April 7, 1 p.m.

















Margaret Faye Slusher of Dry Ridge, age 89, entered the eternal gates of Heaven on Saturday, April 1, 2023, while surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. She was born on August 24, 1933, in Corbin, KY to the late Jesse and Nellie Bennett. Margaret retired as a shipping associate for Gates Rubber Company and was a member of Burlington Baptist Church. She loved talking about the Lord and worshiping him on Sundays. She was unwavering in her Faith. She wanted everyone she loved to know and accept Jesus. She was the foundation for faith in her family. Margaret was very humble and always willing to help any one she could. She loved going out to eat and spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She will truly be missed beyond measure.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Slusher; children, Linda Chipman, Pamela Littrell, and Jimmy Slusher; daughter-in-law, Carol Slusher; and grandchildren, Kelly McCallister, Larrie Joe Rippentrop and Stephen Rippentrop.

Survivors include her loving children, Tim Slusher, Joe (Joanne) Slusher, Carol Gordon, and Debbie (Larrie) Rippentrop; sister, Joan Poynter; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren as well as several great-great-grandchildren; and other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway Florence KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Margaret will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery.