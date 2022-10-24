Obituaries » Margaret E. Gregory

Burial Date: October 29, 2022 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 Oct. 29, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Margaret “Margie” Ellen Gregory, 79, of Union, KY passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Boonespring Care Center in Union, KY. She was born April 20, 1943 in Covington, KY to the late Joseph and Anna Kunkel. Margie was a former member of St. Paul Church in Florence, KY. In her younger years she was very active in the church and spent much of her time volunteering in the cafeteria and helping with their Bingo games. After the construction of St. Timothy Church in Union, KY Margie and her family became members and continued their faith. She was also a former member of the Kentucky Twirlers. Margie enjoyed camping and boating at the lake and spending time with her family. She loved spending time with her grand kids, and she enjoyed cooking, playing cards and watching movies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gregory Sr., and her siblings: Joseph Kunkel, Betty Kleier, and Charles Kunkel. Margie is survived by her loving children: Rick Gregory Jr. (Teresa), Diana Franklin, Peggy Warren (Kevin), and Mary Jo Jones, her 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her siblings: Dolores Kleier, Aileen Sherman (Jerry), and Louis Kunkel (Ann). A visitation will be held for Margie on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US-42, Union, KY 41091. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 10:00 AM at the Church. Margie will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY following the Mass.