Obituaries » Margaret E. Donaghue

Burial Date: August 8, 2020 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018 Aug. 8, 11 a.m.

Margaret E. Donoghue (nee: Enda), 72, of Independence, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Marge enjoyed raising her two daughters, sewing, gardening, spending time with friends and family, and going to the Boone Co. & Independence Senior Centers. She was once a member of the Boone Co. Homemakers. Marge leaves behind her loving husband of 52yrs., Terrance (Terry) Donoghue and their children, Karen (Matt) Hyman and Tracy (Brian) King, along with her grandchildren, Kaela and Luci King. She also leaves behind her sisters, Mary Ann and Patricia, and brothers Bernie, Joe and Ed. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Danny. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at Mary Queen of Heaven Church located in Erlanger, KY. Marge’s wishes where to have her body donated to science to help in Alzheimer’s research.