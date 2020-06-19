Obituaries » Margaret B. Morehead Vormbrock

June 26, 11:30 a.m.

Margaret B. Morehead (nee Vormbrock), 90 years of age of Ft. Wright passed away peacefully at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Friday. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wilbur Morehead and her loving son Tom Morehead (Amy). She is survived by her loving children Dave Morehead, Bob Morehead (Linda), Barb Hellmann (Jim), Dee Morris (Bob), and Tim Morehead (Susan). Loving grandma of twenty-three and seventeen great grandchildren. Her Dear brother Bernie Vormbrock. Visitation Friday from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.