Obituaries » Margaret B. McGlasson Masters

Burial Date: June 24, 2020 Hebron Lutheran Church 3140 Limaburg Road Hebron, KY June 24, 1 p.m.

Margaret B. “Margie” Masters McGlasson, 85, of Hebron, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home.

Margie was a graduate and cheerleader for the former Hebron High School. She, along with her husband, Galen, owned and operated Hebron Flowers & Gifts for many years and also Lakeview Farm, Hebron.

Margie was a member of Hebron Gospel Fellowship Church where she also played the organ and piano. For many years, Margie also played the organ for services at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mike McGlasson in 1981, and her parents, Thomas and Bernice Nixon Masters.

Surviving is her husband of nearly 70 years Galen McGlasson; sons, Larry (Maggy) McGlasson and Gayle (Sophie) McGlasson; and four grandchildren, Michael McGlasson, Molly (Ryan) Whitaker, Taylor McGlasson and Luke McGlasson.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.