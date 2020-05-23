Obituaries » Margaret A. Zink-Fritsch Koeninger

Services are private.

Margaret A. Zink-Fritsch (nee Koeninger), 91, passed away May 23rd at the home of her daughter surrounded by family. A woman strong in her faith who was a member of both St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring and St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs. Margie was a saver not a spender; an Esther Price, dates, and cashew lover. She was always generous, and had the most infectious laugh. She was a music lover, a writer who loved to document her entire life, and an amazing storyteller. Margie always kept her belongings clean and crisp, always looked her best in her red lipstick, and loved playing the slots at the casino. The mother of 12 children, her legacy is the large, very loving family that she leaves behind. Margie was raised in Newport and attended St. Stephens Grade School. She declined a scholarship offer from Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills because her family could not afford the bus fare to get her back and forth. Instead of getting a high school diploma, she earned a two year business degree from Our Lady of Providence and went to work for Wadsworth Electric in Covington to help provide for her family. Some 76 years later, in September 2018, her children surprised Margie with a graduation ceremony complete with cap and gown where she received an honorary diploma from Notre Dame Academy. Margie was beaming with happiness, proud to finally be able to say that she was a high school graduate. For 30 years, Margie provided babysitting services in her home, feeding and diapering more than 150 children, in some cases two generations of the same family. She became a self-taught tax expert by studying the IRS guidelines and prepared returns for hundreds of people over the years. She also took care of the books for her family’s large Kentucky Enquirer newspaper route serving more than 1100 customers in Fort Mitchell and Fort Wright. Margie also enjoyed volunteering her time to help her parish and the community. She was a member of the St. Francis DeSales’ Altar Society in Newport and the St. Mary’s Ladies Society in Alexandria, a longtime volunteer at the VA Medical Center in Ft. Thomas and St. Joseph Heights’ 4th of July Festival in Park Hills. Margie is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Robert B. Zink, Sr.; second husband Edward Fritsch, Sr.; her parents John and Frances Koeninger (nee Enzweiler); brothers Jack Koeninger, Charles Koeninger, Ralph Koeninger, and Paul Koeninger; sisters Dorothy Grothaus and Mary Fritsch; and grandson Michael Martinelli. She is survived by her children Barb Schwartz (Steve), Kate Zink, Judy Martinelli (Joe), Joyce Cowens (Gary), Nancy Zink (Dave Burns), Bob Zink (Kim), Bill Zink (Tammy), Joe Zink (Stephanie), Ron Zink (Karen), Janice Miller (Randy), Lori Hardy (Jim), Marc Zink (Jean); brother Earl Koeninger (Barb); grandchildren Brian Schwartz, Eric Schwartz (Dana), Erin Stacey (Morgan), Mandy Hull (John), Joey Martinelli (Marie), Steven Martinelli, Julie Lykins (Chris), Jeff Cowens (Abbey), Maggie Wilson (Alex), Kendall Burns, MacKenzie Burns, Lacey Townsend, Chelsea Baumgartner (Justin), Dallas Moyer (Jessica), Zach Moyer (Jade), Cassie Zink, Kristin Zink, Jonathan Zink, Summer Zink, Jake Zink, Madison Zink, Lydia Zink, Alicia Miller, Drew Miller, Nathan Miller, Taylor Hardy, Brandon Hardy, Ryan Cox, Christian Cox, and Gracie Zink; and 22 great grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring on Thursday, May 28th at 12pm. A live stream of the mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/joe.zink.10 beginning at 11:50 am. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas.