Obituaries » Margaret A. Middendorf

Burial Date: June 19, 2021 4042 Turkeyfoot Road Erlanger, KY 41018 June 19, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Margaret A. Middendorf, age 90, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She earned her (B.S.) at Thomas Moore University and (M.S.) from Northern Kentucky University. She was a retired elementary school teacher with Erlanger-Elsmere Board of Education. Margaret is survived by her loving children, Paul Middendorf, Jr. of Covington, KY, Patricia Middendorf-Heeb (Christopher Heeb, M.D.) of Edgewood, KY, David J. Middendorf (Karen) of Edgewood, KY and Laura Niehaus (Michael) of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren, Nicholas and Megan Heeb, Matt (Jessica), Chris Middendorf and Elizabeth Flick (Michael), Mark, Benjamin, Emily, Maggie and Jennifer Niehaus; great-granddaughter, Mia Kate Middendorf. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Middendorf; parents, Joseph and Lauretta Maloney; siblings, Martin Maloney, Joseph Maloney and Mary Maloney. Visitation will be held at St. Barbara Church on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Dr, Park Hills, KY 41011 and/or Thomas More University Office of Institutional Advancement 333 Thomas More Parkway Crestview Hills, KY 41017.