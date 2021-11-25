Obituaries » Margaret A. McKnight

Burial Date: November 30, 2021 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Nov. 30, 10 a.m.

Margaret Ann “Peggy” McKnight, 84, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Peggy was born in Covington, KY on September 25, 1937 to the late William Roland and Mary Elizabeth “Peggy”(O’Neill) Albers. After receiving a full scholarship to Thomas More College out of high school, she graduated and started working as a Microbiologist until her retirement from St. Elizabeth Edgewood. She was a dedicated member and volunteer at St. Henry Church. Peggy also volunteered at the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, Master Provisions, and various other organizations. She was a member of Kenton County Homemakers and Licking Valley Quilters. Peggy was preceded in death by her dear husband Thomas R. McKnight and siblings Mary Helen Clare, Sally Teipe, and Thomas William Albers. She is survived by her children Michele Antrobus, Connie Infantino, Matthew Thomas McKnight, and Scott Richard McKnight, and grandchildren: Colin Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kaitlyn McKnight, Justin McKnight, Alana McKnight, Alexander Infantino, and Sebastian Infantino. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 9am until 10am at St. Henry Church. A Mass celebrating Peggy will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 10am. The interment will be on Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 2pm at Mother of God Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.