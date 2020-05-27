Obituaries » Margaret A. Kramer

Burial Date: June 2, 2020 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 June 2, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 98 times















Margaret A. “Margy” Kramer, 76, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood. Margy was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 18, 1943 to the late Clarence and Margaret (Barthel) Scharber. During her life, Margy served as a teacher at St. Pius X School and St. Paul School retiring after 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Jake Kramer, and siblings Del, Donnie, and Lloyd Scharber. Margy is survived by her daughter Jenny Farrell, grandchildren Michelle, Joey, Julia, and Matt Farrell, and siblings Ade Scharber, Virg Scharber, Darrell Scharber, Lyle Scharber, Mary Kochan, Betty Kilby, Kathy Picha, Bob Scharber, Dick Scharber, and Tom Scharber. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation and begin at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.