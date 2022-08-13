Obituaries » Margaret A. Herzog

Services at the convenience of the family.

Margaret Ann Herzog, age 75, of Latonia, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. She was a retired nurse’s aide for St. Charles Care Center. She was a volunteer at Kenton County Animal Shelter, loved animals and her roses. Predeceased by her brothers Jerome “Jerry” Daugherty and Ronald Daugherty.

Survived by her husband of 52 years James “Jim” Herzog, son-Randall James Herzog, sister-Sandra (Tom) Batton, two grandchildren-Logan and Taylor Herzog. Funeral Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7388 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042.