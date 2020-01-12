Obituaries » Margaret A. Hayden

Margaret Arlett “Margie” Hayden, of Florence, KY passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 13, 1927; born the oldest of seven children to the late James “Junior” and Anna Albertson. Margie had a tremendous work ethic, having worked for Frisch’s up until she was 90. She started out as a waitress and then soon moved up the ranks to manager and executive manager. In her final days with the company, she was working as a hostess; greeting patrons and welcoming everyone with her infectious smile. In her free time, Margie enjoyed going dancing every Saturday night at the Red Barn. She also enjoyed horse back riding and was a member of the Eastern Star – Rosebud Chapter. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; 6 siblings; a husband, Jesse Hayden; a daughter, Sue Ann McKinley and a granddaughter, Deborah Kay McKinley. Survivors to carry on her memory include her daughter, Dora “Beth” (Danny) Powers; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

A visitation for Margie will take place from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Immediately following the visitation, Margie will be laid to rest at the cemetery following a short graveside service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Margie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.